Galaxy M20 sales begin in South Korea on July 15

Samsung has announced the availability of the Galaxy M20 in South Korea. The smartphone will go on sale in Samsung’s home country on July 15 via Samsung e-store and other online marketplaces. Samsung is selling its Galaxy M series phones primarily online to keep costs down as it fights for its share in the highly competitive budget smartphone segment.

The company has so far launched four online-exclusive Galaxy M phones. The Galaxy M20 is the first smartphone from the new series to launch in South Korea. Along with Samsung’s online store, the device will also be available via Gmarket and Auction.

Pre-sales start on July 8

Samsung has priced the Galaxy M20 at 220,000 won (~$186) in South Korea. The budget smartphone, which features a 6.3-inch LCD display, dual rear camera setup, a 5,000mAh battery, and an Exynos 7904 processor with 3GB+32GB memory configuration, is available in Charcoal Black color option. It is a pretty impressive low-end smartphone as we concluded in our review.

Ahead of the official launch on July 15, Samsung will pre-sell the Galaxy M20 through Musinsa, a local online fashion retailer, from July 8. The pre-sale units will include some special packages developed in collaboration with fashion brands such as Viva Studio, Kirishi, Cricity, and Mark Gonzalez. The packages consist of a Galaxy M20 handset with accessories, a T-shirt, a case and a Musinsa coupon card. This special edition Galaxy M20 will cost 249,000 won (~$211).