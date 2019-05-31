It’s not looking good for the Galaxy Note 10’s headphone jack

There was a report about the Galaxy Note 10’s headphone jack yesterday, in that the upcoming flagship won’t have one. It will be a polarizing decision. Some will be fine with it while others will voice their displeasure.

Yesterday’s report also mentioned that the Galaxy Note 10 could ditch its physical power, volume and Bixby keys as well. Samsung was apparently considering capacitive or pressure-sensitive alternatives. The company might have thought about it but a well-known leakster says it’s not going to happen.

Galaxy Note 10 headphone jack could really get the ax

We did highlight the possibility that these changes might have been part of an early Galaxy Note 10 prototype. There’s no saying if they will make the cut. @UniverseIce gave his two cents on yesterday’s report on Twitter. He says that it was indeed an early prototype which didn’t have physical buttons. It was a radical change but apparently, it didn’t pass Samsung’s rigorous testing. This means that the idea was dropped and it will be business as usual in the buttons department.

However, those keeping their fingers crossed for the headphone jack will be concerned by his next tweet. The leakster says that it’s not looking “optimistic” for the Galaxy Note 10 headphone jack. This would suggest that even recent prototype iterations are sans the 3.5mm headphone jack. The removal may very well be filtering through the design process and could end up in the final product.

We still have a ways to go, though, so this can change in the future. Samsung could decide towards the end that it wants to give the headphone jack one last hurrah on its flagship phablet. For now, though, it seems that the decision may have been made at Samsung to make the switch on the Galaxy Note 10. How does that make you feel? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below.