It’s not looking good for the Galaxy Note 10’s headphone jack
There was a report about the Galaxy Note 10’s headphone jack yesterday, in that the upcoming flagship won’t have one. It will be a polarizing decision. Some will be fine with it while others will voice their displeasure.
Yesterday’s report also mentioned that the Galaxy Note 10 could ditch its physical power, volume and Bixby keys as well. Samsung was apparently considering capacitive or pressure-sensitive alternatives. The company might have thought about it but a well-known leakster says it’s not going to happen.
Galaxy Note 10 headphone jack could really get the ax
We did highlight the possibility that these changes might have been part of an early Galaxy Note 10 prototype. There’s no saying if they will make the cut. @UniverseIce gave his two cents on yesterday’s report on Twitter. He says that it was indeed an early prototype which didn’t have physical buttons. It was a radical change but apparently, it didn’t pass Samsung’s rigorous testing. This means that the idea was dropped and it will be business as usual in the buttons department.
However, those keeping their fingers crossed for the headphone jack will be concerned by his next tweet. The leakster says that it’s not looking “optimistic” for the Galaxy Note 10 headphone jack. This would suggest that even recent prototype iterations are sans the 3.5mm headphone jack. The removal may very well be filtering through the design process and could end up in the final product.
We still have a ways to go, though, so this can change in the future. Samsung could decide towards the end that it wants to give the headphone jack one last hurrah on its flagship phablet. For now, though, it seems that the decision may have been made at Samsung to make the switch on the Galaxy Note 10. How does that make you feel? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below.
I can think of one more reason why i like 3.5 jack… No bluetooth earphones can compere to wired headphones in quolity of the sound. Non. And people know this…
You’re right. There is no comparison.
The headphone jack will be there for at least one practical reason. The Note10 like the S10 will be compatible with the Gear VR headset. You cannot use the headset with Bluetooth earphones. The lag is incredibly bad, up to a one second audio delay playing video or playing games like End Space. Just try it yourself. I’ve tried Galaxy buds, and still the same lag. You can’t use the Gear VR and a usb connected headset at the same time, so there will 100% be a headphone jack. That’s the reason Samsung flagships have had them so long. One… Read more »
Gr vr may not be a valid reason, the fad of vr is dying like the old 3d glasses.
Just be honest around how often the vr is used? I suspect less than Dex functionality
I think they may drop it to make the phone same size as an s10 plus or note 9 and to have a bigger battery as well as space for a pen.
Actually it’s not. The Gear VR is extremely popular, at least 4 or 5 new apps and games are arriving every week. There are thousands of apps available. Plus if you play a multi player game like Wands there can be 50,000 people online at the same time, that’s more than some of the more popular mobile phone games. You obviously don’t have one and don’t know what you’re talking about. Samsung have been making major improvements to the Oculus app. Of course they’ll continue to support it.
Btw, the S10 plus and my Note9 has a headphone jack and supports Gear VR and the size is still the same. I didn’t notice your dumbest comment at the end there. Gear VR support doesn’t take up space, it’s software. LOL.
The comment is around the headphone jack taking space not vr
You said they “may drop it to make the phone the same size as the S10 plus and Note9.” Your words not mine. The S10 plus and the Note9 have headphone jacks. Have you seen a headphone jack assembly? It won’t give any more space for a battery, it will only make waterproofing easier. Check any jerryrigeverything teardown video. Repositioning the cameras on the back can help with a bigger battery space, removing the jack? No.
If it can fit a damm s-pen it sure as hell can fit a 3.5mm jack, I won’t bother upgrading to a phone with out a 3.5mm jack, ill hold out for as long as I can.
It will have a headphone jack my friend. See why above. This was an expected stupid rumour. It’s been out every year since Note 5.
I really hope it doesn’t remove it, nothing Fruitfone do is ever worth copying.🤞